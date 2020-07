‘The Twilight Zone’

The second season of Jordan Peele’s reimagining of the iconic anthology is a chilling one — and it’s got major star power. Seth Rogen, Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni and Gillian Jacobs are just a few big names that appear when all 10 episodes hit CBS All Access. As for the stories, they range from fantasy to sci-fi to horror, as Peele proves that nothing’s off-limits when you enter the Twilight Zone. (June 25)