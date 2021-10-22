‘Winter House’ Crossover?

Craig hinted that the Winter House drama would spill over into the new seasons of Southern Charm and Summer House. “What’s fun is that you have Winter House, you have Summer House and then you have Southern Charm,” the Sewing Down South founder exclusively told Us in October 2021. “So, it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m also really excited to be back with everyone. You’ll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that’s going to go.”