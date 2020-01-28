Tamra Admits She Was ‘Fired’

While Housewives typically insist that they made the decision to leave the show, Tamra admitted she was “fired” from RHOC. “I’m not cheap Andy, and that’s why I got fired!” she declared.

She did, however, tell Cohen that she was debating not coming back for personal reasons.

“I’m not going to go into detail, but I’m going through some difficult times right now and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own. I just need some privacy right now,” she explained.