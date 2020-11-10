Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ 4 New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Were Originally Cast for Clare Crawley: Meet Spencer, Peter, Montel and Noah By Sarah Hearon November 10, 2020 ABC 4 2 / 4 Montel Hill Montel is a 30-year-old fitness instructor from Boston. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News