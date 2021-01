November 2015

Cole got down on one knee in the woods after asking Aubree for permission to propose in November 2015. “Cole asked Aubree if it was okay if he married her mommy,” Chelsea told MTV at the time. “She immediately said ‘Yes, was extremely excited, and gave him a big hug.”

She added that the proposal spot was “personal” to the couple. “He had photos lining the tree,” she explained. “The pictures hanging were of him and I and the three of us as a family.”