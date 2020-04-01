Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently renewed their vows after five years of marriage, but they’re still facing rumors. On Wednesday, April 1, Catelynn, 28, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she has been seeing comments from fans that claim Tyler, 28, has cheated.

“Tyler and I are together all day every day! For people to think that he cheats is ridiculous and you obviously don’t know his character because he would never be able to cheat and not tell me. It would drive him insane,” the reality star told Us.

The couple, who share daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 13 months, are in a great place. During the Teen Mom OG season 8 premiere, the pair renewed their vows in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Hawaii

“I actually planned the vow renewal so Tyler had no clue. It was just him and I —and a TV crew. It was very small and intimate,” she told Us in February. “I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!”

The pair decided to spend 30 days living apart in September 2018, after finding out they were expecting baby Vaeda. However, the pair couldn’t be in a better place.

“Tyler and I just click,” the Conquering Chaos author said two months ago. “We’re really opposite, but we have a lot of similarities. I just think really open, honest communication [works]. I feel like some people are just meant to be with one another and I really just feel like that’s him and I; we just really bond and click and connect.”

She also noted that after 14 years together, they’re “planning on a lifetime.”

However, the new rumors are a bit confusing to her.

“Obviously this isn’t the first time cheating rumors have popped up but now it’s gone to the level of being with his Instagram followers? Please!” she said.

Scroll through the gallery for more from the couple: