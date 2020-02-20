Making it official — again! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with quite the trip! The couple flew to Hawaii in September 2019 to renew their vows, as shown in the new trailer for season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

“I love you,” Baltierra, 28, tells his wife as they stand on a hillside Maui. Lowell, 27, responds, “I love you too.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the couple, who share daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 11 months, revealed that it was a big decision to renew their vows, but after what they had been through, it felt like the right step.

“I actually planned the vow renewal so Tyler had no clue,” Lowell said. “I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!”

In September 2018, when they found out they were expecting another child, they were going through a tough spot and ultimately, decided to spend 30 days living apart. “We’ve been together so long that it’s like ‘Who are you as a person by yourself?” she said during an episode of Teen Mom OG. However, they never broke up and were never seeing other people. Soon, they moved back in together and now are in a better place than ever before.

“We’re now living in the same place, we did couples therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time,” Lowell told Us in June. “I think, you know couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate.”

The high school sweethearts first appeared on 16 & Pregnant. They welcomed their first daughter, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. The duo tied the knot in August in 2015.

“Tyler and I just click,” she added. “We’re really opposite, but we have a lot of similarities. I just think really open, honest communication [works]. I feel like some people are just meant to be with one another and I really just feel like that’s him and I; we just really bond and click and connect.”

For more from the couple, scroll through the gallery below.