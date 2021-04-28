Quite a journey. Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland, Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk, Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen and Chelsea Orcutt and Tom Gipson were all in very different stages of their relationships when entering season 3 of Temptation Island.

During the Tuesday, April 27, finale, each pair decided if they wanted to leave the show together, with someone else or alone. After the episode, the reunion special revealed who made it past the final bonfire — and not everyone did.

Kendal, 26, who was spotted in bed with two women at the same time over the course of the season, attempted to defend his actions at the beginning of the reunion. Despite the fact that he and girlfriend Erica, 24, set “no rules” before going in, she still felt betrayed.

“I feel like when you’re in a relationship, even if you go into this experience and say, ‘No rules,’ I shouldn’t have to tell my partner, ‘Hey, don’t cheat on me,‘ or ‘Hey, don’t disrespect me,'” Erica said during the reunion. “That’s what I expected from him.”

The pair became the most controversial of the season since Kendal hooked up with multiple women during his time on the island. During the final bonfire, Erica chose to leave alone — and he was shocked, continuously asking her whether she was sure.

“I love you so much. I’ve never loved anyone the way that I’ve loved you. But this process has taught me that it’s important that I love myself beyond that and that I put myself first. For that reason, I’ll be leaving by myself,” Erica said, much to his surprise. “The Erica that came into this, that’s not the same Erica right now. I stand firm in that decision, so you don’t have to keep asking me. I’ve gotta love myself more. I’ve gotta put myself first.”

With that, he said he’d “try something new” and left with Alexcys Homan.

