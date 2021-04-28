Erica and Kendal

Alexcys, 23, wasn’t happy when she saw on the show that Kendal only chose her after Erica turned him down.

“I feel bad that you had to deal with a man like Kendal. Honestly, you deserve the best,” Alexcys told Erica during the reunion, before turning to Kendal. “I thought everything was very genuine. I felt played at the end [about] every choice you made on the island.”

She added, “I hung out with him once, once we got back. I basically ghosted him afterward. I wasn’t OK with how I felt on the island. … I’m upset that it didn’t end sooner.”