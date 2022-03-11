A ‘Bachelorette’ Audition?

As they were arguing, Clayton thought that Susie might have been trying to position herself as the next Bachelorette, rather than focusing on her relationship with him. “I thought, ‘Why does it seem like she’s not fighting for this? Why does she seem like she can’t even give me a chance?'” he recalled on “Almost Famous,” though he added that he feels differently now. “I started having these really dangerous thoughts of being like, ‘What if Susie right now is just trying to get out of this? What if she’s just saying whatever she needs to say to leave me so that she can be the next Bachelorette?'”