Best For Last

Though Clayton wasn’t allowed to choose the order of his [fantasy suite dates, he did reveal that producers pressured him to have Susie go last because they knew how strong his feelings were toward her. “They came in and they said, ‘We think you should do this way,’ and they convinced me,” he told Bristowe. “They’re like, ‘You need to keep your other options open, you need to keep everything open, so don’t close off. Because if Susie goes first, we’re afraid you’re gonna close off.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ … I did have a say in it at the end of it all.”