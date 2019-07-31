Amanda Stanton

“Still haven’t watched this season of #TheBachelorette but I live through the live tweets. And I can’t with the guitar….PUT. THE. GUITAR. DOWN….please,” the Bachelor season 20 alum tweeted. “Side note: be mindful what you’re tweeting about Hannah! She put herself out there and just because she didn’t make the same decisions you’d make as a viewer, doesn’t give you a reason to be unkind. The heart wants what it wants.”

When Tyler came out at the end, Amanda tweeted, “Tyler still wanting to date Hannah says A LOT about his feelings for her AND a lot about his character. He easily could have said no in hopes to be the Bachelor (…or for Gigi Hadid, idk) So glad @AlabamaHannah still got a happy ending! She deserves it.”