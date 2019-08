Connor Obrochta

“The producers better of paid Jed a s–t load of money to say this ‘truth’ on air …..idiot,” the Bachelorette season 14 alum tweeted. “‘I ended it in my head but not in real life’ – JED …. damn that’s some 2019 s–t.”

Connor later wrote that he feels for Hannah “because no one wants to be engaged twice.” He then took aim at Jed one more time, tweeting, “Jed should pick a new instrument since the guitar dreams are gone for good. … J.E.D – Just Extremely Dumb.”