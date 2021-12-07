Did Martin Have a Secret Girlfriend?

The personal trainer admitted that he lied to Michelle during their final conversation, but he claimed that the reason he said he wouldn’t give her another chance was because she did not show him respect when they last spoke.

Will then alleged that Martin had a girlfriend while he was on the show, which he denied. “I did date before. She wasn’t my girlfriend,” he said. “I didn’t live with her.” Martin also claimed that he took a break with the woman when he was filming.

Martin later apologized to Michelle for the things he said after their breakup. “Thanks to this whole process, I did find my soulmate, and I do treat her very much like a queen,” he insisted. Michelle accepted his mea culpa but urged him to be more understanding of women in the future.