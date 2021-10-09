Everything to Know About Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s ‘The Batman’

The Inspiration

The latest Caped Crusader film is an origin story that is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019, adding that he hopes the story “will be thrilling but also emotional.”

The plot of the film was kept tightly under wraps, but the Let Me In director said his movie is “more [about] Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.” He added, “[Batman is] supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”