How Penny & Leonard’s Breakup Mirrored Kaley & Johnny’s

Though no one around them knew it just yet, Cuoco and Galecki had called it quits in 2009 — right before their characters did, too.

“Too many things felt oddly similar! I used to think there were cameras in our houses since things felt eerily close to home,” the actress recalled about reading the scripts for their split scenes.

Galecki, for his part, was initially worried how the two were going to handle their professional relationship after their personal breakup. “I remember so vividly sitting in my dressing room reading a book when I was told Kaley and I would be interviewing each other for a special feature on the season three DVDs. I don’t think it had even been a week since we had broken up, and I was like, ‘Oh f—k, are you kidding me? Nobody knew we had broken up. So we went downstairs and cracked each other up so much to the point she nearly peed her pants, she laughed so hard,” he shared. “I walked out of the interview, and thought, OK, we’re going to be all right. It was a really beautiful moment, a definite turning point.”