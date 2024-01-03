Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘The Carrie Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler and More

By
‘The Carrie Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler and More -feature
11
Austin Butler and AnnaSophia RobbYoutube

After The Carrie Diaries came to an end, the show’s stars such as AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler and Katie Findlay have only continued to find success .

The CW series, which premiered in 2013, served as a prequel for Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. The HBO hit, which ran for six seasons, was based on Candace Bushnell‘s bestselling Sex and the City anthology book series that took inspiration from her column in the New York Observer.

The Carrie Diaries followed Carrie as she balanced her suburban life in high school with her first internship in the city. The show came to an end in 2014 after two seasons on air.

Producer Amy B. Harris previously broke down how the writing team took Sex and the City into account while creating a new narrative in The Carrie Diaries.

“I had to tell a version of the story I thought I could write to for not just one episode but for many,” Harris told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “We debated a lot about whether or not to include anything about Carrie’s family backstory in [Sex and the City] and we mentioned once [on SATC] that the father had left. It didn’t feel like the right version to me, because the story felt more complicated than a parent leaving, and Candace’s version [with Carrie’s mom dying] in the book really spoke to me, the idea that she has a good relationship with her father, which is why she’s looking for a certain type of man.”

hair

Deal of the Day

This 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush You May See in a Fancy Salon Is Over 50% Off View Deal

The characters were then once again revised in Max’s revival titled And Just Like That, which debuted on the streaming service in 2022

Scroll on to find out where the stars of The Carrie Diaries are now:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1372263960annasophia robb 206

AnnaSophia Robb
Austin Butler Bio - 121 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023

Austin Butler

Chloe Bridges
Everything Former Sex and the City Stars Have Said About Joining the Revival

Sex And The City

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!