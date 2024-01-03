After The Carrie Diaries came to an end, the show’s stars such as AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler and Katie Findlay have only continued to find success .

The CW series, which premiered in 2013, served as a prequel for Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. The HBO hit, which ran for six seasons, was based on Candace Bushnell‘s bestselling Sex and the City anthology book series that took inspiration from her column in the New York Observer.

The Carrie Diaries followed Carrie as she balanced her suburban life in high school with her first internship in the city. The show came to an end in 2014 after two seasons on air.

Producer Amy B. Harris previously broke down how the writing team took Sex and the City into account while creating a new narrative in The Carrie Diaries.

“I had to tell a version of the story I thought I could write to for not just one episode but for many,” Harris told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “We debated a lot about whether or not to include anything about Carrie’s family backstory in [Sex and the City] and we mentioned once [on SATC] that the father had left. It didn’t feel like the right version to me, because the story felt more complicated than a parent leaving, and Candace’s version [with Carrie’s mom dying] in the book really spoke to me, the idea that she has a good relationship with her father, which is why she’s looking for a certain type of man.”

The characters were then once again revised in Max’s revival titled And Just Like That, which debuted on the streaming service in 2022

