Praise Rao for onset romance! Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood fell in love after costarring on Supergirl, and thankfully, their relationship had a happier ending than their onscreen alter-egos’.

The actor joined the CW series in season 2 as Mon-El, a love interest for the leading lady’s Kara Danvers (a.k.a. the titular superhero). As their characters’ romance blossomed on the show, so too did a spark develop between the portrayers.

The duo were first linked in March 2017 after they were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport together. A week later, the twosome confirmed their relationship by showing PDA at the beach in Mexico.

Things turned serious in February 2019 when Benoist and Wood announced their engagement. In six months’ time, the couple walked down the aisle, making their union official.

They waited until November 2019 to share photos from their wedding. “I’m always going to remember looking at you every five minutes on this day knowing both of us were thinking ‘how in the world did we get so lucky?’” Benoist gushed via Instagram at the time. “I still don’t understand how, but you prove to me every day that I’m one of the damn luckiest out there.”

The Glee alum briefly opened up about the nuptials during a November 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “It’s great,” she said of married life. “We had a really, really nice day. It was very special.”

She added that she didn’t remember the highlight of the day, noting: “They don’t lie when they tell you it goes like [snaps fingers] that.”

In March 2020, the Vampire Diaries alum and the Whiplash star surprised fans with news that they were expecting their first child. “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding up a baby shirt and Wood cradling one of their dogs. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

