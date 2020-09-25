Super news! Melissa Benoist has given birth, welcoming her and husband Chris Wood’s first child.

“Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago,” the Supergirl actress, 31, captioned a Friday, September 25, Instagram post of her infant son’s hand. “And this little boy is everything.”

The couple announced in March that Benoist was pregnant. “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon,” the Colorado native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

The actor, 32, rocked a fake baby bump to match his wife’s in the social media upload.

Wood shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!”

The couple went public with their relationship in March 2017, and the Ohio native proposed in February 2019. “Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” Benoist wrote alongside a PDA picture from their engagement. She wed the Vampire Diaries alum in September 2019.

Woods previously dated his Carrie Diaries costar AnnaSophia Robb and his Containment costar Hannah Mangan Lawrence. He met Benoist on the set of Supergirl.

The Glee alum married her former costar Blake Jenner in 2015, and the former couple finalized their divorce two years later.

In November 2019, Benoist opened up about the domestic violence she experienced in a previous relationship. “I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” the Blue Bloods alum wrote via Instagram at the time.

She went on to write, “He was a magnanimous person, who didn’t really give you a choice not to be drawn to him. He could be charming, funny, manipulative, devious. … It didn’t matter that I had misgivings, whether or not he was the one, at the time, it felt very good how much he coveted me. How much he seemed to treasure who I was. He loved me. I thought I loved him, and I was going to make it work.”

While leaving was “not a walk in the park,” Benoist wrote, “I will be healing from this for the rest of my life and that’s OK.”

She explained at a May event: “[Speaking up] gave me strength to close some of the doors of pain I have been ruminating in a while.”