From costars to parents! Melissa Benoist announced on Wednesday, March 4, that she is pregnant with her and Chris Wood’s first child.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon,” the actress, 31, captioned her Instagram reveal. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

In the social media upload, the Supergirl stars smiled with their two dogs while the Colorado native held up a tiny blue tee. Benoist cradled her husband’s fake baby bump in a second black-and-white shot.

The actor, also 31, shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!”

News broke that the pair were dating in March 2017, and they got engaged in February 2019. “Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” Benoist captioned a PDA picture with the Vampire Diaries alum at the time. They tied the knot seven months later.

The Glee alum was previously married to her former costar Blake Jenner. The former couple secretly wed in March 2015, finalizing their divorce in December 2017 after splitting the year prior.

In November 2019, Benoist made the choice to share a personal domestic violence story with her Instagram followers. “I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” she said at the time.

Although she didn’t name her abuser, the Blue Bloods alum described him, saying, “He was a magnanimous person, who didn’t really give you a choice not to be drawn to him. He could be charming, funny, manipulative, devious. … It didn’t matter that I had misgivings, whether or not he was the one, at the time, it felt very good how much he coveted me. How much he seemed to treasure who I was. He loved me. I thought I loved him, and I was going to make it work.”

Leaving was “not a walk in the park,” Benoist added. “I will be healing from this for the rest of my life and that’s OK.”

As for Wood, the Ohio native dated his Carrie Diaries costar AnnaSophia Robb and his Containment costar Hanna Mangan Lawrence before meeting his now-wife on the set of Supergirl.