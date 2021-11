Sober in Southern California

The streaming service revealed in September 2021 that season 2 will bring a new location and outlook on life for Cuoco’s Cassie. The story line will feature Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.” Fans can expect turbulence when “an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”