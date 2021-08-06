Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

They’ve Had Big Plans Since Season 1

While the first season didn’t premiere until November 2020, the creative team already had a potential idea where a second one could go.

”I hope it doesn’t sound too cocky, but we have always had a vision for a season 2,” The Big Bang Theory alum previously told Entertainment Weekly that October. “We have had a very clear path for what a season 2 would look like and we know exactly what it’ll look like, and we hope we’ll get the opportunity to do that.”