Still Supportive

After Kim found out about the potential sex tape leak, she called West to debrief him on the situation. His words weren’t audible, but in a confessional interview, Kim revealed that his advice helped her cope with the situation. “The one thing that got me kinda just, like, more calm about it was when I was crying,” she said. “Kanye was like, ‘Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception. You know who you are.'”