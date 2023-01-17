Everything to Know About Season 3 of Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'

The journey continues. The Mandalorian is preparing to expand the world previously introduced in the first two seasons of the Disney+ series.

The Star Wars show, which premiered in November 2019, follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). The Mandalorian bounty hunter faced major challenges while on the run and trying to protect Force-sensitive Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) from the Empire.

In season 2, The Mandalorian shocked viewers with plenty of cliffhangers and questions about what will be explored next. Although Din reunited with Grogu, he was ultimately cast out of his tribe after he revealed that he removed his helmet which went against the Mandalorians religious belief.

Ahead of the show’s return, Giancarlo Esposito discussed how the space Western will continue to push boundaries.

“I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it’s the vision of [showrunner] Jon Favreau and [executive producer] Dave Filoni that begins that expansion, but it’s also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them,” the actor — who portrays Empire leader Moff Gideon — told Collider in December 2022. “You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom or excitement personified? That’s the feeling you get because the story is all of the sudden being coalesced for you to understand all of the elements that you didn’t know about.”

Esposito noted that he was excited to see where the series would take fans next. “I love [that] the mythology that goes behind this show is incorporated into all of the visuals that seem to be filmic. And I love the fact that you’re able to see, with each episode this season, you’re really turning on a new movie,” he added. “Visually, it’s a sight and sound extravaganza.”

The Better Call Saul alum concluded: “I think when you watch it, you have the space to feel the emotion and connection between characters. [With] The Mandalorian, you have the space to feel the largeness of this universe, of this world-building, and you have the space to see where you fit in.”

Pascal, for his part, teased the next adventure Din will begin following the events of season 2.

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are,” the Last of Us star shared with Total Film in July 2022. “That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Scroll down for everything to know so far about season 3 of The Mandalorian: