May the force be full of jeans and T-shirts? Fans of The Mandalorian spotted an onscreen mistake during the Friday, November 20, episode of the series.

While watching season 2, episode 4, some viewers pointed out that there is a random man, wearing jeans and a tee, standing just outside of the frame who should not be there.

Although he is barely noticeable, the man stands out based on his attire — and the fact that he was seen during an Imperial space station battle. The mishap was also captured in one of the promotional photos for the new episode, but was missed by director Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the scene.

“I can’t wait for the comic book explaining this backstory,” one Twitter user joked about the new jeans and tee character. Another fan wrote: “It was just an off duty stormtrooper lol.”

A third viewer joked, “Maybe it was just casual Friday!”

Some fans have compared the Mandalorian’s goof to the famous coffee cup incident during season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“I imagine he’s the same one who left the Starbucks cup in GOT,” one fan tweeted.

During the final season of the HBO series, a Starbucks cup was accidentally left on the table during the fourth episode when the group was celebrating their Winterfell win with a ton of alcohol.

Fans noticed the cup after the camera panned to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) while Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) gave a speech about Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

“Wow, Starbucks truly is everywhere,” Frozen star Patti Murin tweeted in May 2019 after seeing the error. Another fan wrote, “Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain ‘Dire cup.’”

HBO later commented on the cup’s appearance, saying in a statement: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The Mandalorian’s jean man is also similar to a blockbuster mistake many fans have seen in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. During the famous movie, viewers can see a guy again wearing a grey tee and jeans walking in the background of what is supposed to be 1936 Egypt.

Some diehard fans of George Lucas pointed out that the guy in jeans could be a way to connect his projects decades apart. One fan noted that it is “Just an Indiana Jones reference” and nothing more.