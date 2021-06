There’ll Be More Lenny Bruce

Fan favorite character, Lenny Bruce, will be back this season in an expanded role, Sherman-Palladino confirmed to TVLine.com during a Woodstock Film Festival panel in October 2020. The show creator said, “We never intended for Lenny to be as important as he is. He’s only been in [a couple] episodes a season. It’s weird because he’s such a presence. He’s going to be in a little bit more [in Season 4], which is great.”