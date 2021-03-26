Emilio Estevez

Estevez played PeeWee hockey coach Gordon Bombay in all three films, before reprising his role for the Disney+ spinoff series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in 2021. The New York native also starred in The War at Home, Sand, Bobby, The Way and The Public. Estevez, who is the son of actor Martin Sheen and brother of Charlie Sheen, is also a director, having worked on The Guardian, Cold Case and the upcoming Guns 3: Alias Billy the Kid, which he also wrote. The actor’s producer and writer credits include The Mighty Ducks TV series and The Way. The Breakfast Club star divorced Paula Abdul in 1994 after two years of marriage. He shares a son and daughter from a previous relationship with model Carey Salley.