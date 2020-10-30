Joshua Jackson Surprises Fan Wearing His Mighty Ducks Jersey

Quack attack! Joshua Jackson freaked out after seeing a fan wearing a Mighty Ducks jersey walking down the street.

“In other news,” Jackson, 42, captioned a Twitter video on Friday, October, 30, of a man sporting his character’s name on the sports shirt. “This made my day today…”

In the video, Jackson focused on the man’s hockey jersey, which read, “Conway” on the back in honor of his iconic character, Charlie Conway, from The Mighty Ducks franchise. The long-sleeved garment was also in the colors reminiscent of the 1992 movie.

“Nice jersey,” Jackson said in the clip while walking past the superfan. “Thanks,” he replied, seemingly without looking up to see who was giving him the compliment.

In other news. This made my day today… pic.twitter.com/V3IOQsULLu — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) October 30, 2020

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, paid tribute to Jackson’s memorable role as the Pee Wee hockey player in March while out for a stroll with her man.

The model, 34, who was pregnant at the time with the couple’s first child, wore a green Ducks jersey while walking in Los Angeles.

The design was an ode to the original uniform that was worn in the first and second films. It had the “C” on it for captain and Charlie’s fictional number, 96, on the sleeves and back.

Earlier this year, Emilio Estevez, who played Coach Gordon Bombay in the franchise, announced that he will reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ series.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez, 58, said in a statement to Us Weekly in February. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”

The reboot will revolve around a new 12-year-old hockey player Evan, played by Brady Noon, after he is cut from the Ducks. His mom, Alex, played by Lauren Graham, decides to coach her own team with the help of Esteves’ Bombay, in order to rival the youth team.

Jackson, who welcomed daughter Janie in April, previously spoke out about wanting to give fans a fourth movie, even if he wasn’t in it.

“I feel like a fourth film should happen, and if there was space for any of the original kids to come back and have a role, I would be surprised that anybody didn’t want to do it,” he told Time magazine in 2014, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of D2: The Mighty Ducks.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor added: “The next generation should have its own version. Not that we need to come back as adults, but I hope my kids grow up and play pickup hockey and I hope that they have their own movies like my generation had those movies. In that way, yeah, of course, I’d be a part of something like that.”