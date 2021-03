Jane Plank

Plank appeared as a Christmas caroler in Jingle All the Way after playing ice skater turned hockey player Tammy in the 1992 film. She left acting in 1996 to pursue a career in music. She is a singer, songwriter and composer. The Minnesota native also cofounded Plank Books with her wife, Katelyn Plank, which are a series of stories that help spread the importance of sharing with those in need.