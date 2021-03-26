Jussie Smollett

Smollett only appeared in the original film as Jesse’s little brother, Terry Hall. The California native then appeared on Cro and On Our Own before starring in The Skinny, Alien: Covenant and Marshall. Smollett played Jamal Lyon on Empire from 2015 to 2019. He was also a producer on Giants and America Divided. The actor wrote, directed and produced the upcoming B-Boy Blues. Smollett released an EP in 2012 and dropped his debut album, Sum of My Music, in 2018.

The star made headlines a year later when he claimed he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. He was accused of staging the incident the following month and was charged with felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report. He was arrested and hit with 16 felony accounts, but the charges were dropped in March 2019. The legal trouble continued in February 2020 when he was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct, which he pleaded not guilty to at the time.