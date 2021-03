Vincent LaRusso

LaRusso’s role as Hawks turned Ducks player Adam Banks (known as Banks) was his first acting gig. He reprised his role in the two sequels and then appeared in Superhero Movie and George and Sofia. He hasn’t acted since 2010 but will appear in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He has continued to take part in Mighty Ducks reunions and fan events as well. LaRusso split from wife Kathryn Elizabeth Everard in 2018 after three years of marriage.