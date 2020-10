Julie Andrews (Queen Clarisse Renaldi)

The British icon had both an Oscar and five Golden Globes to her name before starring in the 2001 Disney classic and its 2004 sequel. She later lent her voice to three out of four Shrek films, Despicable Me (2010) and Aquaman (2018). The Sound of Music star has also earned two Emmys, three Grammys, a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center honor.