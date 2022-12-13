Did they or didn’t they? The White Lotus viewers were left with many questions about what happened in the season 2 finale — and the cast has offered their own thoughts on the possible offscreen hookups.

During the final episode, which aired on Sunday, December 11, Ethan (Will Sharpe) revealed his concerns about what happened between his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James). In response, Cameron’s wife (Meghann Fahy) attempted to ease Ethan’s anxiety before inviting him to join her on a secluded island attached to their resort.

According to Sharpe, 36, Ethan and Daphne hooking up offscreen definitely felt like a possibility while he was filming the scene.

“That is open to interpretation. But I feel like whatever happened, in a literal sense, that moment between them is definitely a moment of connection. It’s a moment of intimacy,” the actor told Variety on Monday, December 12. “I think there’s something about Daphne’s sense of self, and the accommodation she has found with who she is, and how she’s living. Something about that, I think, affects Ethan.”

Sharpe also praised his scene partner for the way she approached the filming process, adding, “Often, Meghann and I were in scenes together, but that was one of very few actual interactions we had. I really felt like Meghann did such an amazing job in that scene. It was such a pleasure to be a part of that.”

Creator Mike White previously weighed in on what he thought happened between Ethan and Daphne.

“Did Ethan and Daphne have some kind of a dalliance on the island or whatever happened? That allows [Ethan] to let go of the jealousy that has been brewing with him,” the screenwriter, 57, said in HBO Max’s Unpacking S2 E7 featurette on Sunday. “It kind of brings back that first kind of sexual charge that happens in the beginning of relationships and sometimes fades away over time.”

White pointed out that the ambiguity allowed Ethan and Harper to get to a better place, adding, “By the end you’re like, ‘Well, maybe what Ethan and Harper needed [was] just a small dash of what Cameron and Daphne have.’ It feels like Cameron, to me, is one of those guys that’s not really going to change. Some of the unspoken things between them, you wonder if that’s going to ultimately catch up with them. It is somewhat of a happy ending although there’s dark clouds on the horizon too.”

Scroll down for everything the White Lotus cast has said about the foursome’s potential hookups: