This is the end. The This Is Us cast shared photos from the final day of filming the Emmy-winning drama on Tuesday, May 3.

Mandy Moore shared a photo of empty chairs on set to commemorate her last day playing Rebecca Pearson. “Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears),” Moore, 38, wrote via Instagram.

Meanwhile, her onscreen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of his day via his Instagram Story. The actor, 44, introduced several crew members and took the viewers through his morning routine at the Paramount lot in Los Angeles. He even showed how he becomes Jack Pearson with the help of his hair and makeup team, including makeup artist Zoey Hay.

“She’s responsible for my facial hair and our aging and everything that we do makeup wise on our faces for the last six years — since the very, very, very beginning,” Ventimiglia said.

Hay confirmed and noted she’d been with This Is Us since the pilot was filmed in 2016. “That actually makes me want to cry,” the Gilmore Girls alum said.

Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly in February that he expected his final day on set to be tearful.

“I think the last day on set will be emotional,” he said at the time. “I think that a lot of people are gonna just show up for work. I would probably assume that there’s gonna be a couple hundred people on set for that very, very last moment that we film. And I think after that everybody will be pretty relaxed. I think crew will be breaking down what they need to break down, but at the same time, I think people will feel pretty good about the road that we’ve traveled.”

The actor had long ago been told how the show would conclude, and he promised that fans will be satisfied when they see the finale. “I do know where the end is. I know what happens,” the Heroes alum teased. “It’s all gonna be pretty beautiful.”

Some actors wrapped earlier than others. Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel, told Us exclusively on Thursday, April 28, that he’d already said his goodbyes.

“I did have my final day on set and, yeah, it was bittersweet,” Huertas, 52, said. “Part of me was really happy that we were able to end the story the way that we wanted to, and part of me is very sad that I’m not gonna be working with these actors on a daily basis and this crew. I’m gonna miss that, so that’s the sad part.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see photos from the cast’s final day on set: