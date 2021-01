Elin Initially Turned Him Down

“Elin told me that he didn’t make a great impression on her at first,” Westfall said. “She had her opinions about celebrities and they were not high. And she’s very shy so the idea of joining that world was not appealing to her. And when he asked her out, I think she turned him down at first. … She gradually was convinced that she should give him a chance and so they did go out.”