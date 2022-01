Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

The duo started dating in September 2020 and are still going strong. They often share PDA-filled photos on Instagram and speak publicly of their relationship in various interviews.

“The reason I love Dixie so much is that she’s my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I’m hanging out with my friend,” Beck told GQ in August 2021. “But she’s also … she’s very attractive.”