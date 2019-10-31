Saturday night Thursday morning fever! The cohosts of the Today show did not shy away from going all out with the “Everybody Dance” theme for the 2019 Halloween episode on Thursday, October 31.

Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie dressed as Grease’s Danny and Sandy; Hoda Kotb brought out her inner Saturday Night Fever; Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist recreated Dirty Dancing’s iconic dance-lift scene; and Craig Melvin and Al Roker buddied up as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air characters.

This is the second year in a row that Today and Good Morning America have had similar themes. Over on the ABC morning show on Thursday, the anchors wore disco-inspired costumes.

Halloween has been a big affair on the NBC series for many years. Last year, the gang took on ‘80s favorites such as Madonna (Gifford), Bruce Springsteen (Daly), Cyndi Lauper (Guthrie) and Elton John (Kotb). And in 2017, the cohosts transformed into country superstars including Willie Nelson (Roker), Blake Shelton (Kotb), Billy Ray Cyrus (Daly) and Miley Cyrus (Gifford).

Other themes through the years have included The Flintstones (1997), The Munsters (2007), children’s book characters (2008), Star Wars (2009), the British royal family (2011) and Saturday Night Live (2014).

Scroll down to see the entire Today team’s 2019 Halloween costumes!