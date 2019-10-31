Halloween ‘Today’ Show Cohosts Take ‘Everybody Dance’ Theme to the Plaza With Epic Halloween Costumes 2019 By Nicholas Hautman October 31, 2019 Courtesy of NBC NEWS’ TODAY 10 11 / 10 Sheinelle Jones The third hour cohost truly embodied Janet Jackson from the music icon’s “Rhythm Nation” music video. Back to top More News How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston Editors’ Picks: 5 Fashion Essentials for the Holidays — All 50% Off or More Amazon’s No. 1 Best Selling Skinny Jeans Are on Sale Right Now! More News