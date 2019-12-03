It’s Not About the Pasta

Sandoval joked about James Kennedy and Lala Kent’s infamous season 6 fight about “pasta,” which fans thought was code for cocaine. (The cast all denied that the stars were fighting about drugs on multiple occasions.

“If you are like me, someone who doesn’t like to put anything up your nose, but you want to be able to hang out with your friends and last, this drink is for you,” he wrote alongside the drink titled I Don’t Do Coke. “It will give you the energy of ‘pasta,’ but won’t upset your stomach or I’ve our the jitters like coffee or energy drinks.”

Elsewhere in the book, Sandoval explained a drink inspired by James called DJ Lightweight.

“James isn’t a great drinker. … A lot of the time, he gets into trouble because he is such a lightweight,” he wrote. “I’ve known people who could drink a bottle of vodka and still walk a straight line, and other people who can consume half a glass of wine and slur every other word out of their mouth, James is closer to the latter.”

Fans will see the DJ, who has been open about his battle with substance abuse, get sober during season 8 of the Bravo hit.