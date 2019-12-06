1. Marriage Story

The premise: A devoted couple (an equally brilliant Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) on the decline must learn how to rise anew. Writer-director Noah Baumbach, using his own personal experience, took us along for an emotionally complex journey filled with all sorts of uncomfortable feelings and squabbles and courtroom showdowns. And yet the shattering devastation was balanced with poignant hilarity — and, most important, hope.

Honorable Mentions: Waves, Little Women, Richard Jewell, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman and Always Be My Maybe.