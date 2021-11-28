Alexander Skarsgard

Skarsgard’s Eric Northman is one third of the love triangle throughout the series. He also runs vampire bar Fangtasia while fulfilling his role as vampire sheriff of Area 5. The Swedish actor starred in The Legend of Tarzan and Hold the Dark before returning to TV with Big Little Lies in 2017. Skarsgard won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Perry Wright on the HBO drama. He then appeared on The Stand and starred in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The actor has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Alexa Chung since 2015. The pair called it quits in July 2017, before being spotted together again in March 2018.