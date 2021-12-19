TV Stars Who Left Shows and Came Back

Lori Loughlin

The Full House alum made her return to acting on When Hope Calls’ December 2021 premiere. In the episode, her character Abigail returned alongside her adopted son, Cody (Carter Ryan Evancic). There, she revealed her mother was no longer ill and reunited with Lillian (Morgan Kohan), who runs the New Hope Orphanage on her own.

She also got an emotional dream visit from Lissing’s Jack Thornton, who died during the fifth season of When Calls the Heart. Jack appeared to ask Abigail to deliver a special message to his wife, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).