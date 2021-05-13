Kristen Stewart

Stewart has defended the franchise that catapulted to her stardom as often as she’s made jokes about it, telling Interview in 2015: “Anybody who wants to talk s—t about Twilight, I completely get it, but there’s something there that I’m endlessly, and to this day, f—king proud of.”

Most of her criticism has to do with how famous the role of Bella made her rather than the substance of the movies. “People are f—king crazy!” she told British GQ in 2014. “I would have been very happy just working from job to job, paying my rent one movie at a time. I never wanted to be this famous. I never imagined this life for myself.”