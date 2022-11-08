Cancel OK
How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order
 Courtesy of The Twilight Saga/YouTube
Hold on tight, spider monkey! The Twilight saga was the love story of legend at one point. This film series based on the popular novels earned more than $3 billion worldwide and spawned plenty of fan-fiction-inspired franchises, like After and 50 Shades of Grey.

But what if you’ve just recently decided to give the world of sparkling vampire romance a try? After all, the films aren’t titled Twilight II, Twilight III, and Twilight IV. And why are there two parts of Breaking Dawn anyway?

Scroll down to discover how to watch Twilight movies in chronological order. Spoilers ahead!

