His Split From Hannah

Cameron admitted he felt “broken” when Brown didn’t pick him, writing that he wasn’t “upset with Hannah” but rather “upset about Hannah.” While he did his best to hold in his tears in the limo because he didn’t want the show to “have footage of this s—t,” he was “heartbroken” when he was alone in his hotel room.

“I grabbed a couple of beers, got in the bathtub, and listened to Juice Wrld’s Goodbye & Good Riddance on my producer’s laptop. I must’ve listened to the whole album three or four times, just screaming it out and letting it all go,” he wrote. “Being alone, hearing those songs, singing those lyrics, I came out knowing I would be OK. I had four more days in Greece, but all I wanted was to just go home and hug everyone.”