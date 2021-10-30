Kat Graham

After playing the role of Bonnie Bennett from 2009 to 2017, Graham admitted that she was more than ready to move on.

“Anything is possible, but I will say I spent eight years playing this character and I said to my fans last year when we got the Teen Choice Award that I felt like that chapter is closed,” the singer told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in July 2018. “I say that with absolute gratitude and appreciation, but I don’t feel like reprising a character that was almost 10 years of my life. I’m very grateful, but I’m not interested.”

Legacies occasionally references Bonnie offscreen, deferring to her when they need some witchy expertise.