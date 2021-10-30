Kat Graham
After playing the role of Bonnie Bennett from 2009 to 2017, Graham admitted that she was more than ready to move on.
“Anything is possible, but I will say I spent eight years playing this character and I said to my fans last year when we got the Teen Choice Award that I felt like that chapter is closed,” the singer told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in July 2018. “I say that with absolute gratitude and appreciation, but I don’t feel like reprising a character that was almost 10 years of my life. I’m very grateful, but I’m not interested.”
Legacies occasionally references Bonnie offscreen, deferring to her when they need some witchy expertise.Back to top