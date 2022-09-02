Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years

By
A Comprehensive Guide Vanderpump Rules Hookups Over Years Kristen Doute Jax Taylor
 Shutterstock (2)
19
11 / 19
podcast

Kristen and Jax

… admitted to hooking up with Jax when he was trying to win back Stassi.

“I was drunk. I came home late that night and I had a little to drink and my buddy, well Kristen’s boyfriend, was sleeping on my couch. And I’m like, ‘Where is everybody?’ And I walked in the room, my bedroom, and they kind of just got up really quickly. I can’t really say what happened. You’re gonna kind of have to see. But I wasn’t happy,” he said. “But after a while, I was just thinking about it, like, I don’t care. That kind of thing doesn’t bother me. I don’t know why. I think it just kind of caught me off-guard. I’ve never had that happen to me before.”

Back to top