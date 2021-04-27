Another summer at SUR! After taking summer 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vanderpump Rules will begin filming season 9 in early May, Us Weekly confirms.

The Bravo hit show, which follows Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her West Hollywood restaurant, will look a bit different when it finally returns. Not only has dining life been adjusted due to the global pandemic, but the cast has drastically changed since the season 8 reunion was filmed in April 2020.

In June 2020, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show following racially charged comments. All four cast members have since apologized.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” Doute and Schroeder’s publicist told Us in a statement at the time. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

In December 2020, Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright announced via Instagram that they were also leaving the show to focus on their family. The couple welcomed son Cruz earlier this month.

Vanderpump, however, hinted that it wasn’t their decision to leave the reality show.

“Was I surprised what they decided? Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised,” the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star told Us in March. “Who makes the rules? It’s not me. … Bravo, they produce the show. Even though I’m an executive producer on it, you know, they make most of the decisions.”

When announcing their exit, fans criticized the couple for their exact same wording on their Instagram posts, to which Cartwright fired back, “Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?”

