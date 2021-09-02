If you’re worried motherhood and time off would change the cast of Vanderpump Rules, have no fear — the season 9 trailer is here.

“Becoming a mother did something to me,” Lala Kent begins in Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser for the new season. “I would say I’m pretty grown.”

Lala, who welcomed daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett in March, is subsequently shown yelling at one of her costars, “What the f—k is wrong with you?”

While James Kennedy claims he’s “done so much self-reflecting” in between seasons 8 and 9, he is seen yelling at his fiancée, Raquel Leviss, and Scheana Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, in the supertease.

“First and foremost, it’s my body,” Raquel tells the DJ to which he replies, “I’m the one that has to look at your face.” In another scene, James tells the former beauty queen and Charli Burnett, “Sorry you guys are so dumb you can’t figure it out.”

Raquel subsequently walks out of the room before James asks, “Was that a bit much?”

While Scheana, the mother of 4-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey, claims she’s the “happiest she’s ever been,” her man Brock is in the hot seat when Lala tells Katie Maloney-Schwartz that the Australia native has two kids that he allegedly “hasn’t spoken” to in “four years.”

Katie is in the middle of her own drama with husband Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who are opening another bar together.

“Listen to my f—king husband’s ideas!” Katie screams before slamming the table.

After she tells Sandoval to “get the f—k over it” in another clip, he responds, “F—k you for making me feel like a f—king psychopath.”

At the end of the teaser, Lala tells Schwartz, “I can’t understand you. Oh, it’s cause Sandoval’s dick is in your mouth.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer — including Ariana Madix’s wild fall — above and keeping scrolling for more on the new season: