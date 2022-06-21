Going Digital

In May 2022, GAC Media announced the creation of the Great American Community, a new app that will allow fans to connect with GAC Family’s talent and keep track of the network’s content. The app will launch in September 2022 to kick off the fall season of movies.

“Great American Community will serve as a stand-alone app delivering a completely new experience for consumers hungry for trusted, family-friendly content that is relevant to their lives,” Abbott said in a statement at the time. “We’re thrilled to be rolling out the app in time for the fall season and look forward to working closely with brand partners as we offer this groundbreaking opportunity to align with our talent and connect with GAC’s passionate fans.”

The virtual experience will include a short-form lifestyle hub with former Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family hosts Debbie Matenopoulus and Cameron Mathison as contributors.

Home and gardening expert Shirley Bovshow, lifestyle guru Kym Douglas, animal whisper Larissa Wohl and DIY experts Maria Provenzano and Amber Kemp-Gerstel will be part of the content creation team, per GAC Media. Fashion expert Lawrence Zarian, culinary guru Toya Boudy, baking expert Emily Hutchinson and cooking expert Jamie Tarence will also be featured.